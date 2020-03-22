Panama City restaurants adjust to statewide restrictions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday that blocks restaurants from serving food in their dining rooms. These restrictions force restaurants to serve food as to go only.

On Beck Avenue a couple of restaurants have closed completely, but several are still serving.

Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant is now serving their customers curbside.

“Usually you know on a Saturday the farmers markets open people are walking up and down the streets I mean we are packed Saturdays is one of the days we’re consistently busy all day long,” Los Antojitos manager Ashley Dillahey said.

Although the company is happy they can still run their business, this is impacting their staffing needs.

On a busy Saturday the restaurant will typically have 49 employees working. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic however it takes just five employees to serve customers their to go orders.

“We’re trying to help place them with temporary jobs I’m looking every day if anyone can hire any of our employees or anybody just temporary until we can get going we’re gonna try to employee as many as we can for as long as we can,” Dillahey said.

Local busineeses are coming together to support one another just as they did after Hurricane Michael. Cahall’s Deli owner Christ Cordon bought his lunch from the Mexican restaurant to show others they need to support local restaurants.

“We’ve already been destroyed once and now this it’s gonna be tough,” Cordon said.

Cahall’s is also open and serving carry out style along with a selection of grocery supplies.

Los Antojitos will serve curbside until they are told not to. They are open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6p.m. .

Other restaurants in St. Andrews serving food to go include Finns, Slice House and Hunt’s Oyster Bar.