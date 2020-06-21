Panama City residents protest for justice for George Floyd and police accountability

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another peaceful protest took place in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, as dozens of people came out to the corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard and 15th Street near the MLK Jr. Rec Center.

The protest, like others in recent weeks, called for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, as well as more accountability in the police force.

One young resident, Nataly Osfur, said she hopes the protest is understood by those passing by and that they aren’t there to promote violence or hatred for anyone, just change.

“I hope you stand with us and I hope you understand and if you’re not with us then you’re starting to think about it and you’re learning,” Osfur said. “I’m not here to hate, I’m not here to hate on you if you don’t agree but I’d rather you learn and understand before you start talking.”

Protesters were joined by speakers encouraging them to vote in the fall and to get involved in groups working for change in the area.