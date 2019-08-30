Panama City residents attend town hall on future of downtown and the waterfront

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — On Thursday, residents met at First Baptist Church of Panama City for the town hall many of them have been waiting for.

The first draft of the ‘strategic vision’ for downtown Panama City and the waterfront was presented to the community.

The plan has compiled resident feedback from the June charrette, which aimed at getting locals involved in the rebuilding plan for their city.

On Thursday, residents were able to hear from Victor Dover, of Dover, Kohl and Partners, about the plan they have drafted to redesign downtown, which has made a more scenic waterfront, affordable and resilient housing and booming business a priority.

Attendees were able to ask questions and give further feedback on this draft of the plan, so the partners can finalize the plan they will present to the City Commission this fall.

“The Dover, Kohl team and the leadership of Panama City have been working on this for months,” said Janis Boatright, a resident who attended the town hall meeting. “We’re coming up on that one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, and I think the plans that they’re putting together now for the future of this community are so important, it’s paramount.”

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said that this plan will be different from the ones in the past, since residents have had such a major input. He also said the St. Joe Company has shown support to fund many of the projects discussed.