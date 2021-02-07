Panama City residents are leaving a piece of their heart at the bar

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Residents are helping to create some memories and make history, along with staff from the history class bar in downtown Panama City.

History class Creative Director Eric Darnell and his staff wanted to get the community involved in a mural at the bar entrance, and they said what better day than Superbowl Sunday.

To get residents involved before the big game, they reached out to some frequent customers and asked for their help.

“We also wanted, you know, some of our friends and family, those who visit us, to have their own creativity up on the walls here,” said Eric Darnell. “There is so much artwork in here, there are so many cool historical artifacts, and this is a literal piece of them, their heart up on the wall.”

Each person could paint a heart on the wall, and Darnell said after all the hearts are filled, the words ‘Small Town Big Heart’ will also be added.

“So this is Superbowl Sunday, and this is not a typical Superbowl Sunday event, but we knew there would be lots of people with time off today, and Sundays are pretty chill around here. So this is not necessarily a Superbowl thing, but I think it is a pretty big deal, so that is why we are doing that,” he said.

Darnell said he wants every customer that comes into History Class to see the mural and feel like they are being greeted with love. While some can actually say, they left a piece of their heart right at the bar.