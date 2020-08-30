Panama City resident surprised with 85th birthday celebration parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On a cloudy, rainy day, a bit of sunshine could be found on Saturday afternoon in Panama City, as one resident got a birthday surprise she won’t forget.

Vera Randolph turned 85 years old; To celebrate, her friends and family organized a special but safe birthday parade.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Fire Department led the parade down the street, as friends wearing “Happy Birthday Vera” shirts drove past.

Randolph could be seen crying tears of joy, waving to each car as they passed by. She said the parade was a complete surprise and one she will carry with her forever.

“I feel so blessed,” Randolph said. “I cannot explain how I feel right now. Just happy, happy, happy and blessed.”

Parade participants even received goody bags for being a part of the celebration. Her family members said they’re happy with how it all turned out.

Randolph said she’s looking forward to another year, taking it one day at a time.