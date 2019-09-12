Panama City resident speaks out after losing home in devastating fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A complex fire that broke out last Monday night left seven Panama City residents without a home, and one of the victims is speaking out about her experience.

Wanda Bair lost her home of seven years after an accidental cooking fire put her West 11th Street house up in flames. She said she is living her worst nightmare.

“All the smoke and the fire blew me back backwards into my room, the ceiling fell out and at that same point the lights went out,” Bair said.

Bair says 19-year-old Dekota Seale and 20-year-old Wyatt Hamilton pulled her out of her home as the fire was spreading rapidly and saved her life.

“All I could do was make some noise, and they came in and found their way down on the floor and got me,” Bair said. “They grabbed me under each arm, they pulled me and yanked me out of there.”

She wants them to be recognized for their bravery and wants them to know that she will be forever thankful.

“They need to be recognized,” Bair said. “They need to have some sort of plaque that they can put on their wall so when they look at it, it will remind them of the good that they did and will inspire them to want to do more.”