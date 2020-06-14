Panama City resident gets homecoming parade after kidney transplant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident got an unexpected welcome home on Saturday after receiving a kidney transplant weeks earlier. 

Melanie Taylor has been recovering from the procedure for over a month, and was surprised by friends and neighbors with a drive-by parade after coming home on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m super surprised,” Taylor said. “But it was exciting to see my friends that I have not seen in 6 weeks, and I love their support and I feel great.”

Taylor added that she’s had some hiccups as her body adjusts to the new kidney, but overall she is recovering well and is excited to be back home. Only a few weeks prior, the Panama City resident who donated her kidney to Taylor, Jennifer Bowman, got her own homecoming surprise.

