PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the season of giving and the perfect time to help others.

If you are struggling to afford a Thanksgiving meal, you are welcome at the Panama City Rescue Mission. The annual tradition is back following a few changes.

Prior to Hurricane Michael, the mission fed about 800 people on Thanksgiving. As they get ready for the big day this year, they expect to see at least 100.

“The food banks, the churches, Target, Publix, Winn-Dixie, we’ve got relationships with restaurants,” Panama City Rescue Mission’s President and CEO, Stephen Fett said. “Our freezers are overloaded, and we just need hungry folks to come out and eat a fully prepared meal”

The cafeteria is officially open and they are gearing up for Thanksgiving. From four to five-thirty on Thursday anyone is welcome to get a hot meal.

“We have all kinds of pies,” Fett said. “Pumpkin pie, pecan pie, you know, the vegetables, the cranberries, the stuffing, dressing, cornbread dressing. Of course, all the turkey you can eat. And we’re just excited to be cooking again here because the evening community meal has been a staple for decades.”

Fett said 40% of people in this area live at or below the national poverty level. Those who attend will not only be fed but can take food home as well. Fett said although they’ve come a long way they still need help getting the mission fully functioning.