Panama City Rescue Mission serves free Thanksgiving meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Even though Thanksgiving is commonly known as a day for feasting, hunger and homelessness still impact a large portion of the Bay County community.

That’s why the Panama City Rescue Mission set out to feed more than 500 residents Thursday afternoon.

“Our mission is to feed as many people as possible,” said Stephen Fett, the CEO of PC Rescue Mission.

And that’s just what the Panama City Rescue Mission did. They set up shop at Rosenwald High School and hosted their annual ‘Thanksgiving Community Harvest Meal’.

“We have over 140 volunteers here to help us, it just shows the sense of community in Bay County,” Fett said.

Individual volunteers and surrounding church groups all worked together, cooking food, entertaining those who showed up and making sure everyone was taken care of.

Fett says preparing for the big day took two months of hard work.

“I think it says a lot about the gut of this community and how we really feel about each other,” said Catriese Johnson, a volunteer.

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and so much more filled their plates and their stomachs, preventing them from going to bed hungry.

“Several people I’ve spoken to were like ‘I wasn’t gonna go anywhere today and I wasn’t gonna eat,” said Kelly Johnson, a volunteer.

Those volunteering say the holiday reminds them to be thankful for all that they have.

“It’s amazing, it makes me feel like a better person. And it just washes away all the stress I had for the day,” said Kelsey Ross, a volunteer.

