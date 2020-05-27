Panama City Rescue Mission providing free produce to families in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re a family struggling to put food on the table, the Panama City Rescue Mission is here to help. The organization is kicking off its ‘Farmers to Families Food Box’ campaign.

Every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., for the next four weeks, residents can visit the Rescue Mission on Allen Avenue where they will receive a free box of food.

The organization is partnering with City Produce to provide families with fresh vegetables.

Those in need can drive up to the Rescue Mission where a worker will then come out to their car and bring them a box of food.

“We just want to help the community out during this time. You know everyone’s struggling financially. Some people have been laid off and families are struggling and we just want to help them out,” said Clay Rogers, the Supervisor of the Panama City Rescue Mission.

The food distribution is first come first served. The Rescue Mission is located at 609 Allen Avenue.