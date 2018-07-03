Panama City Rescue Mission Helping Fire Victims Video

Earlier today folks from the Panama City Rescue Mission hit the road to bring much needed items to the victims of last weeks fire in Franklin County. The pictures you see were taken by workers at the rescue mission during during their trip to Franklin County. They brought vital supplies such as water, food, clothes, and cleaning supplies. The fire that started a week ago sunday destroyed 36 homes and displaced many residents. Any donations you would like to make can be dropped off at the Rescue Mission Bargan Center.