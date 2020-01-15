Panama City receives $1 million towards hurricane relief

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More money is coming to Panama City to help recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael. 

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners accepted one million dollars from the Florida Division of Emergency Management as part of the Hurricane Michael Recovery Grant. 

75% of this grant money will go to the city’s utility services and 25% to solid waste. These two departments experienced a high amount of revenue loss after so many residential and commercial properties were lost after the storm. 

Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen, says he is happy the Governor is doing all he can to help after the storm. 

“This has been very warmly received,” McQueen said. “We’re again, very delighted the Governor is never wavering in his commitment to Bay County and Panama City.”

