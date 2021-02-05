Panama City ranks second in the nation for new coronavirus cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The New York Times ranked Panama City second in the nation for new coronavirus cases this week.

The paper tracks cases nationwide on their website.

In the last two weeks Panama City was in the top 10 and at times number two in the nation on a per capita basis for the highest amount of new average daily cases for the last two weeks. The number is based on the amount of new cases per 100,000 people.

There have been nearly 3,000 new cases in the last two weeks with nearly 110 new cases every day.

News 13 keeps track of the numbers for the panhandle here: https://www.mypanhandle.com/health/coronavirus-pandemic/

February 07 2021 05:30 pm