Panama City push for old Copacabana Hotel teardown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The teardown of the old Copacabana hotel saga continues, but Panama City officials soon hope to see the building come down.

Panama City city manager Mark McQueen recently spoke to the owner of the property, who says he has a contractor for the demolition and has already pulled a demolition permit. The permit will go in front of the Department of Environmental Protection for approval, which is a 10-day process.

The owner has told the city he will begin demolition when the permit is approved. Simultaneously, city officials are still putting the building through a code enforcement hearing, in case the owner does not comply with taking down the property.

Panama City commissioners are ready to see the eyesore building come to the ground.

“At the end of the day, the community wants the building down, the property owner now wants the building down and they want to do it at the property owners expense, not the city’s expense,” said Panama City Commissioner Mike Nichols.

The code enforcement hearing for the old hotel will take place on Monday, April 20th.