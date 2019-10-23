Panama City purchases CRA properties in efforts to rebuild community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the community continues to pick up the pieces from Hurricane Michael, Panama City city commissioners are looking at the Downtown North CRA region.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved the purchase of multiple lots in the Downtown CRA District.

They are purchasing the damaged convenience store at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and 15th Street from Panhandle Commercial Properties LLC. They are also purchasing lots on Roosevelt Drive and Carver Drive, owned by the Prows family.

“It’s property that the city needs to add to what they have,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

This is part of community development and the CRA’s five-year goal to build up the area. Commissioners want to continue to see the community grow too.

“Our job is to eliminate slum and blight,” Brudnicki said. “It’s one of the jobs that we have to do and so these are properties that we can use to really improve the area for the citizens of that particular area.”

Moving forward, the city will be holding a town hall meeting in November to discuss proposals and ideas for uses of this acquired land. They will also discuss plans on how to enhance the quality of life in the Downtown North CRA area moving forward.