Panama City Publishing Co. Museum Temporarily closed for repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Staff with The Panama City Publishing Co. Museum on Beck Avenue say the museum will close for two months during November and December for floor repairs.

The museum’s is anticipated to re-open in early January following the repairs.
 
Despite the museum’s temporary closure, some regular activities will still be taking place. The Market at St. Andrews will continue every Saturday at 1209 Beck Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

However, the free guided walking tour will be temporarily suspended while repairs take place and the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership office temporarily will move to City Hall at 501 Harrison Avenue.
 

