Panama City Port Authority dredging project continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Port Authority met Thursday and discussed the dredging that has been going on at the port for the past several weeks.

According to the Port Authority Chairman, Harvey Hollingsworth, the process has been going on now for the last 60-90 days — although the entire process itself has been years in the making.

Now the project is almost complete.

Hollingsworth says this project will be beneficial for the port as a whole.

“The opportunity we had with the East Terminal, is that the West Terminal is nearing capacity. So if we dont have a place to expand we’re kind of doomed. So by getting this terminal dredged, we’ve expanded this opportunity for the port for at least another 50 years of service to the community. Jobs and commerce will be flowing through this port. So it’s a lot more opportunity than we had before,” said Hollingsworth.

Although the project is almost complete, it could be some time before the dredging is utilized.