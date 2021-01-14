Panama City Port Authority continues search for new executive director

Panama City Port Authority

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since announcing his intention to retire from the Panama City Port Authority, Executive Director Wayne Stubbs is helping the port transition smoothly, while they look for his replacement.

After serving almost 20 years for the port, Stubbs said the board is going forward with a nationwide candidate search, seeking help from the ‘Alliance’ Executive Firm to produce candidates for the position.

Stubbs said he hopes to finish the process sooner rather than later.

“The search firm is ready to make a recommendation on a shortlist of candidates then we will be engaged with them and review them and come up with another shortlist for the board to review in the next few months,” Stubbs said.

With no official deadline for the position to be filled, port leaders say they hope to have Stubb’s replacement by March or April.

