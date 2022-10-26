PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for the occupants of a GMC truck after the driver allegedly struck and killed a Lynn Haven man, fled the scene, and abandoned the vehicle Tuesday night.

Officers said Mark Lee Butler, 47, of Lynn Haven was towing a utility trailer shortly before 8:45 p.m. when the vehicle lost part of its load making a turn on Highway 390 north onto U.S. 231. Butler “safely parked the vehicle and got out to remove debris from the roadway,” when he was hit by the GMC truck, police wrote in a news release.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office located the truck near the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou

George Road, approximately five miles from the crash scene,” officers wrote. “The occupants had abandoned the vehicle.”

The Panama City Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the crash,

or knowing the occupants of the vehicle involved, please call the Panama City Police

Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by

downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.