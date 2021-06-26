Panama City Police searching for shoplifting suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a shoplifting suspect.

Police said officers were called to Target on Highway 77 about a retail theft from earlier in the week.

Target officials told officers a white female entered the store, concealed items and then left the store without paying.

The woman is believed to be local and is a regular at the store. Authorities said the woman left the area in a red 1990’s red Chevrolet step-side pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or you can report tips anonymously by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app to your smartphone.