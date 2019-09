PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Panama City Police need your help to locate a missing woman.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Alexis Ariel Perry who was last seen in person by family members in February 2019.

Perry is about 5’4, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Her family is concerned about her well-being.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Panama City police or Crimestoppers at 850-785-TIPS.