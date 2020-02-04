Panama City Police searching for missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Police say Kenseth Jones, 15, was last seen in the area of the 2100 Block of Lisenby Avenue January 31. He was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans with a grey backpack.

Kenseth is approximately 5’07”, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on this case, you are asked to call Panama City Police at 850-872-3112 or report tips anonymously in the Panama City PD app.

