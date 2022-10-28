PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for a 69-year-old man with dementia and other medical issues.

“Officers were called to Gulf Coast Medical Center Thursday evening regarding a patient that had walked away from the facility prior to receiving medical care,” officers wrote in a news release. “Upon investigation, officers learned that John E. Conner, W/M, 69, had left without properly being discharged. Conner is a resident at a local nursing facility and had been taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center after suffering a fall.”

Conner is 170 pounds and about 6 feet tall. He has grey hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-

872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama

City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.