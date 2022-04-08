PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating the driver who caused a multi-car accident back in January.

Panama City Police say they are looking for this man in connection to a wreck.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored truck leaving the parking lot on 103 west 23rd street. As you can see the truck pulled into the path of a red SUV causing a collision with two other cars driving in the opposite lane.

Police said the video also captured images of the driver, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and a dark cap, exiting the truck and entering a business.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.