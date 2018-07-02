Panama City Police search for suspect involved in shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Panama City Police are investigating a late night shooting near Foxwood apartments.
Around 12:19 am Saturday, authorities responded to the intersection of East 17th street and Hamilton Avenue in reference to shots fired.
Authorities tell us a witness heard the shots then saw cars speed away. Officers checked the area and found a total of 13 shell casings. No one was injured.
They are currently searching for a suspect. If you have information you're urged to call Crimestoppers.
