Panama City Police search for suspect involved in shooting

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 09:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 09:25 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Panama City Police are investigating a late night shooting near Foxwood apartments. 

Around 12:19 am Saturday, authorities responded to the intersection of East 17th street and Hamilton Avenue in reference to shots fired.  

Authorities tell us a witness heard the shots then saw cars speed away. Officers checked the area and found a total of 13 shell casings. No one was injured. 

They are currently searching for a suspect. If you have information you're urged to call Crimestoppers. 
 

