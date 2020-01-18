Panama City Police search for missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is looking for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Jacob T. Bush, a 16-year-old white male, was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Gulf Avenue on January 15, wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants with a white strip down the sides.

Jacob is approximately 5’10”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair with green coloring on the top, and green eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers 850-785- TIPS.

