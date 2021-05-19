Panama City police say woman tazed two children

Panama City Police said Lakisha Hughes was charged with two counts of child abuse after one of the children reported the incident at school.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 41-year-old Panama City woman was charged with child abuse after she allegedly used a tazer on two children.

Investigators said the children were interviewed by social workers and both disclosed that they were tased the day before by a caretaker. The children described the tasers and law enforcement officers found the tazers during a search at Hughes’ home.

Also, Hughes’ son Mister Nasir Wynn, 20, and his girlfriend Jasmine Desiree Jones, 22, were charged with failure to report child abuse.

