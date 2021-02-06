Panama City police respond to stabbing at Comfort Inn and Suites

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to officials, Panama City Police responded to a call about a reported stabbing around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said a woman was stabbed by a man in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites at the corner of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue. They said they believe it was a domestic dispute.

The victim was taken to a local medical facility with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the man has been taken into custody but aren’t revealing information about his identity.

At this time, the relationship between the man and woman is unknown.

News 13 is following this story and will report new details as they become available.