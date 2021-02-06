Panama City police respond to stabbing at Comfort Inn and Suites

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to officials, Panama City Police responded to a call about a reported stabbing around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said a woman was stabbed by a man in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites at the corner of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue. They said they believe it was a domestic dispute.

The victim was taken to a local medical facility with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the man has been taken into custody but aren’t revealing information about his identity.

At this time, the relationship between the man and woman is unknown.

News 13 is following this story and will report new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Comfort Inn stabbing

Callaway Church reopens

Lynn Haven park to be complete soon

Bay High Bricks

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner foundation

Emily Rushton on Jessop's Journal

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm