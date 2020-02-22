Panama City Police receive donated NARCAN

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) has donated 30 doses of Naloxone, or NARCAN, to Panama City Police. NARCAN is used to treat overdoses.

The donation happened Wednesday. DOH-Bay talked with Police Chief Scott Ervin about the impact of opioids in Bay County and the need for additional NARCAN for officers.

“We appreciate the partnership with DOH-Bay and their donation of NARCAN doses as it helps protect our officers and community,” said Chief Ervin in a news release. “We look forward to more collaborative efforts with DOH-Bay to prevent overdose deaths.”

Additionally, DOH-Bay is helping PCPD apply for the Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support (HEROS) program through the Florida Department of Health, which would provide the agency with free NARCAN.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Emergency Medical Services currently participate in the HEROS program. DOH-Bay says PCPD meets the reporting requirement by entering information on overdose responses into the OD Mapping system.

