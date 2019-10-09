Panama City Police looking for two suspects involved in Tuesday night shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officers are still searching for two suspects involved in a shooting on Tuesday night. 

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Panama City on Gregory Street. 

Officers on scene say a man was located inside his home suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was then sent to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

Panama City police say the shooting is believed to be in reference to an attempted home invasion robbery. 

Police describe the two suspects as black males in their late teens to early 20’s. One was wearing a dark-colored tracksuit and the other had no shirt and gray sweat-shorts. 

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Panama City Police Department or you can remain anonymous by calling 850-785-TIPS.

