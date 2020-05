The Panama City Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a grand theft case at Howell Tackle off Highway 98.

Police say on Friday, May 1, a man was seen fleeing the store in a dark color hatchback vehicle around 2:30 in the afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation, call PCPD with any information at (850)-872-3100.

You can also report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.