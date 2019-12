PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Panama City Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning off East 8th street.

Police responded to the 2000 block of East 8th Street in reference to the shots fired shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Residents reported hearing several rounds go off but no one was injured.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Panama City Police or CrimeStoppers.