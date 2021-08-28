Panama City Police investigates possible abduction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is searching for a man in connection to the possible abduction of two, 2-year-old children — a boy and a girl.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Teddy Jones. Authorities said they may be driving in a 2007 black Honda Accord with the Florida tag QKTU58. The back passenger window has three or four strips of duct tape at the top.

Jones is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall 155 pounds and has a large tattoo on his forearm. The two children, Teddy Jones Jr. and Shantese Jones are both 2 feet 8 inches.

Officials said he was last seen in Santa Rosa County heading west. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 immediately. Jones is considered a threat to himself and others.

