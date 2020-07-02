Panama City Police charge two in murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The suspect in a Panama City murder was arrested, Panama City Police said Thursday

Jakorey Shivers was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshal Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday. Shivers had active warrants for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Marvita Hudson

According to his arrest report, Shivers confronted 26-year-old Swason Owens III in the street on June 29. Police wrote that Shivers shot Owens in the torso with a rifle and that Owens later died from his injuries.

At the time of Shivers’ apprehension, 22-year-old Marvita Nicole Hudson was also detained. Through the course of the investigation “it was discovered that Hudson had been filing false police reports and providing false information to Detectives with a direct intent to protect Shivers and mislead the homicide investigation,” investigators wrote.

Hudson was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, filing a false police report, and possession of crack cocaine.