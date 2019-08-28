Panama City Police arrest two men after alleged burglary, shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested two men Wednesday after a man entered a residence and beat a man who later shot him.

Police say 30-year-old Loren Elliot entered a residence in the 700 blocks of Cactus Avenue and battered 62-year-old Ralph Presley. Elliot fled the residence but was subdued by citizens.

While he was subdued, police say Presley shot Elliot. Elliot’s wound was not life-threatening. Police say at the time of the shooting, Presley was not in danger and was not justifiable in his actions.

Elliot is facing charges of Burglary to a Conveyance, Burglary with a Battery, Resisting an Officer, and Criminal Mischief. Presley is charged with one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.