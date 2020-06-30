Panama City Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting

A man is dead after shots broke out at a FEMA trailer park in Panama City.

It happened late last night at MLK Boulevard and 15th street.

Panama City police say 26-year-old Sawson Owens was shot and killed around 10:30 last night.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the roadway. Owens was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified 24-year-old Jakorey Shivers as the shooter.

They’re still searching for him tonight, but officers say they don’t believe other residents to be in danger.

“Through the investigation we believe that the offender went to the area looking for the victim,” said Lieutenant Chris Nichol of The Panama City Police Department. “There is no reason to believe that this was a random act of violence toward an unknowing citizen.”

Warrants have been issued for Shivers’ arrest for second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm and amunition.

The PCPD is coordinating with the U.S. Marshal Service to find Shivers.

They are also offering a $2500 cash prize for anyone who helps them find and arrest him.

If you have any information on Shivers whereabouts police urge you not to confront him but instead call the PCPD at 872-3100.