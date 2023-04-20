PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Harley Hart was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lisenby Avenue. She is approximately 5-foot-3 tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.