Panama City plasma center in need of donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you live in the Panama City area and have recovered from COVID-19, a local plasma center needs your help. Grifols BioMat, located on 15th Street, is a part of a national clinical trial working to create a treatment for the Coronavirus. Donors can help find a cure while getting paid in the process.

The treatment uses the plasma of those who have recovered from the virus.

“We believe that their plasma contains antibodies to COVID-19 as they had the disease, their bodies developed a response to the disease and now they have that response in their antibodies,” said Vlasta Hakes, the spokesperson for Grifols.

Grifols has a donation center Panama City and they say they’re in dire need of recovered COVID-19 patients.

“It’s about a 2-hour process for a new donor and they go through some suitability requirements with the nurse,” said Carmen Cook, the Medical Operations Supervisor.

To be eligible, donors must have proof of a positive test as well as be symptom-free for 28 days. After they donate, their plasma is sent off to a team of scientists and doctors to be converted into medicine.

“It mainly is to help other patients. The one thing that we do that might be different than other centers, we do compensate substantially for their time,” said Cook.

First-time donors can receive up to $75 for their first donation. After that, they can receive up to $50 each time they donate.

“It’s easy as long as you eat the way you are supposed to eat, stay hydrated, you should be okay about giving plasma,” said Chris Kyle, a regular plasma donor.

To learn how to donate and to find out if you’re eligible, you can visit https://www.grifolsplasma.com/en/home.