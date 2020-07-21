Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City plasma center in need of donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you live in the Panama City area and have recovered from COVID-19, a local plasma center needs your help. Grifols BioMat, located on 15th Street, is a part of a national clinical trial working to create a treatment for the Coronavirus. Donors can help find a cure while getting paid in the process.

The treatment uses the plasma of those who have recovered from the virus.

“We believe that their plasma contains antibodies to COVID-19 as they had the disease, their bodies developed a response to the disease and now they have that response in their antibodies,” said Vlasta Hakes, the spokesperson for Grifols.

Grifols has a donation center Panama City and they say they’re in dire need of recovered COVID-19 patients.

“It’s about a 2-hour process for a new donor and they go through some suitability requirements with the nurse,” said Carmen Cook, the Medical Operations Supervisor.

To be eligible, donors must have proof of a positive test as well as be symptom-free for 28 days. After they donate, their plasma is sent off to a team of scientists and doctors to be converted into medicine.

“It mainly is to help other patients. The one thing that we do that might be different than other centers, we do compensate substantially for their time,” said Cook.

First-time donors can receive up to $75 for their first donation. After that, they can receive up to $50 each time they donate.

“It’s easy as long as you eat the way you are supposed to eat, stay hydrated, you should be okay about giving plasma,” said Chris Kyle, a regular plasma donor.

To learn how to donate and to find out if you’re eligible, you can visit https://www.grifolsplasma.com/en/home.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Local News Video

Local plasma center needs donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

Jackson County officials begin work on new county budget

Jackson County officials create new COVID-19 Communication plan

Bay County Supervisor of Elections hopes to limit COVID-19 exposure at the polls

Mortgage rates drop below three percent for the first time in decades

Bay District Schools show how classrooms will look come fall

More Local News