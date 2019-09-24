Panama City passes increased millage rate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It’s official; Panama City’s millage rate is set in stone, as of Monday night’s meeting.

“We know how important it is that we are strong and secure, no matter what,” said Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas. “We have to do what we have to do to be the most premiere city possible.”

The rate is a 27 percent increase from last year. 

However, thanks to Hurricane Michael, that doesn’t mean property taxes are going up for everyone.

“What we saw in our city was a 13.44 percent reduction in the aggregate values of our property,” said City Manager Mark McQueen.

City officials say lower property values mean lower taxes, even with the increased rate.

“The millage rate, for most people doesn’t affect them at all,” said Haligas, “Matter of fact, most of those are paying still less than what they were before.”

The commission says some will see an increase if their property was not as affected by the hurricane, but there’s still time to dispute property damage assessments with the Bay County Property Appraiser’s Office.

“Citizens have expressed concerns about their millage rate,” said McQueen. “After we dug into that we’ve assisted those citizens to actually get a reduction.”

City officials say the increased rate will help Panama City restore its reserve funds lost to Hurricane Michael and help the city in its mission to become the premiere city in the Panhandle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

diaper need awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "diaper need awareness"

Deserted utility lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deserted utility lines"

PC Millage rate passes

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Millage rate passes"

Fountain Home Explosion Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fountain Home Explosion Dogs"

FULL: Tens of thousands of U.S. residents cross the border for work every day

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL: Tens of thousands of U.S. residents cross the border for work every day"

National Voter Registration Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Voter Registration Day"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.