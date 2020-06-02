Panama City park on Beach Drive getting a makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Asbell Park in Panama City is getting some much-needed improvements. The City of Panama City is working on phase one of the renovations. The City says they want to improve the landscape of the area to make it more accessible to the public.

Renovations include laying down new grass, planting shade trees, and adding pergolas where people can sit and take in the views.

The City’s Quality of Life Director says the project is a capital improvement project. Their goal is to give residents another beachfront location to enjoy in downtown Panama City.

“It wasn’t purposely done for viewing, it just was an access point. We wanted to be strategic about it and ensure that we made it more of an access point that is available to the public. So we did that by design,” said Sean DePalma.

The City says they expect phase one of the improvements to be finished by the end of this month.

