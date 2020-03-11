Panama City officials working with non-profits to help residents rebuild

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Broken down homes are a common scene even almost a year and a half after Hurricane Michael. But, the city of Panama City through partnership with ‘World Changers’ is continuing to help those who cannot afford to get their home back up to code enforcement standards.

“They are bringing in a couple of hundred of young people and they will be here in June,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen. “The whole idea is for them to come in and help us to revitalize and restore some damaged homes in our community.”

Through this program, the city provides materials for volunteers through funding from the State House Initiatives Partnership program.

“These volunteers come in and they work so hard to help refurbish and revitalize homes. “They will put in new steps, wheelchair ramps, new doorways and make things ADA compliant within a home.”

McQueen says the program has been a success for years and is more important now than ever.

“There has been so much damage to our community,” McQueen said. “We have a lot of homes that were uninsured or under-insured and homeowners need some help.”

He hopes to watch the program grow to help as many people as possible.

“It’s a perfect match of resources to volunteerism that has an incredibly positive impact,” McQueen said.

For those who would like to be considered for this, McQueen says to contact the city’s housing office.

