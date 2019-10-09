Panama City officials tightening code enforcement starting October 11th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The City of Panama City will begin stricter code enforcement starting on October 11th.

At the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, commissioners voted to approve three new magistrates to work on code enforcement cases.

The city previously had only one working every two months on dozens of cases.

Officials hope that adding more magistrates to the mix will significantly speed up the enforcement process, and help the city get on its way to implementing the goals in their improvement plans.

“We’re going to be working feverishly to get all that stuff done,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “The people that are here, that are getting their properties taken care of and built, if they’re right next door to somebody that’s not, I don’t want them to suffer because we’re not doing our job.”

City officials said they would like to work with homeowners that are actively trying to fix their properties, however they are looking to find solutions for absentee owner cases. They say the new magistrates will help.

“I’m expecting code enforcement activities, once it migrates through the process, to start presenting cases on it [on a] two to three week basis in front of our judges,” said Mark McQueen, the City Manager of Panama City.