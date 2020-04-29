Panama City officials take steps towards improving downtown streetscape

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city commissioners took a bold step on Tuesday in the re-defining of downtown Panama City. At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners moved forward with plans to improve the streetscape in downtown.

“The community has been yearning for this for a long time,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

Commissioners approved a contract with Metric Engineering Incorporated for engineering services to reconstruct Harrison Avenue from Government Street to the south side of 4th Street.

“It is an important step as we start to rebuild downtown Panama City to do the streetscape,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen.

The design will include the infrastructure plans needed for below the asphalt, but also much more.

“We want to have wider sidewalks, more walkability,” McQueen said. “We want to have more vegetation and trees and flowers and those types of things.”

Plans and ideas will be taken from last year’s citizen-driven charrette process, where the community was able to give their input on what they would like to see downtown.

“With that, we defined ourselves with 10 cornerstone ideals and those ideals we developed are all being integrated into this design of the streetscape,” McQueen said.

They hope to have this project in sync with other important rebuilding projects taking place downtown.

“Once we get all of the specifics hopefully, we will be doing the streetscape at the same time of the marina,” Brudnicki said. “It is going to really change the whole face of downtown.”

The design process will be completed within the next four to six months and then construction can begin.