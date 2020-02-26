Panama City officials plan to build-up inner communities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City has plans to build their communities back up stronger than ever. 

The city approved an amendment with its contract with Hagerty Consulting to create master plans for Glenwood, St. Andrews and Millville. 

They will pay Hagerty over $1.5 million for the continuation of the city’s long term recovery planning efforts. These efforts will include charrettes and community meetings for the three communities to get their input on what they would like to see moving forward. 

The charrette process will be similar to the downtown plan the city recently developed. 

We’re looking forward to our citizen’s input on this process so that we can come back with a bigger and better and stronger plan for each one of those enclaves,” City Manager Mark McQueen said. 

McQueen says that the charrette process should begin in late spring or early summer.

