Panama City officials partner with FSU Panama City for new dormitory project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are helping Florida State University move forward with the installation of new dormitories.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners approved a quick claim deed of point 0.2 acres of property to the university. This will allow the new dorms to be built on the city’s right-of-way at the college, on a side street adjacent to Collegiate Drive.

Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen, says they are happy to help the college move forward in this process.

“We’re here to support Florida State University as well as Gulf Coast State College and we think that this is a good thing for the university in this particular case and we are delighted to partner with them on that,” McQueen said.

The college has plans to break ground on the new dorms sometime in June or July.