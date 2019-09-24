Panama City officials negotiating with FDOT to transfer portions of Harrison Ave. to city

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The city of Panama City is making small steps towards the downtown improvement projects presented by town planner, Victor Dover.

At Monday night’s City Commission meeting, the commissioners approved a request from the city manager to begin negotiations with the Florida Department of Transportation regarding Harrison Avenue.

Currently, portions of Harrison Ave. belong to FDOT.

The city is working to have those portions transferred to the city in order to work on the sidewalk widening projects outlined by Dover, as well as be able to create a continuous look for downtown and the waterfront along Harrison Ave. and Beach Drive.

“What that will mean will be wider sidewalks and many more trees along the way and we would look to see how we could put power underground and all of those types of things that will help to enhance that corridor that enters into the historic district of Panama City,” said Mark McQueen, the City Manager of Panama City.

McQueen said FDOT has been supportive of the city’s efforts to rebuild and that he will begin those negotiations with them sometime in the next month.