Panama City officials improve waterfront access points

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Downtown Kayak Launch in Panama City is getting much needed renovations, and will give residents a new place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.

“It’s for the most part just been, I don’t want to use the word neglected but there is really nothing there other than sand,” said Quality of Life Senior Manager Ty Farris.

Currently, they have a tractor leveling out the land in preparation for putting in an irrigation system and bringing in new sod. They also have plans to add in a few bench swings.

“So often people walk the beach and sit in their car just to watch the sunset at that location,” Farris said. “So we will throw a couple swings up, and it will be a nice place for folks to come watch the sunset.”

The city is not just stopping here. They have plans to improve multiple of their existing waterfront access points for the community.

Some of these locations include Lake Huntington Sunset Park, Adams Park and Asbell Park.

“What I would like to do is be able to provide two or three swings at each of these locations and create a community space,” Farris said.

Many parks throughout the city were severely damaged from Hurricane Michael. Farris says although they do not have the funding to start rebuilding everything, he feels that these small improvements will go a long way.

“These are low cost improvements that will have a big impact and at the end of the day, quality of life is what we are supposed to be providing,” Farris said.

They plan to have the Downtown Kayak Launch area completed in the next two to three weeks.

