Panama City officials hold community meeting regarding Lindenwood Drive improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Hurricane Michael destroyed many homes and roads in Panama City. It’s been nearly two years since the storm but when you drive down Lindenwood Drive off of Lisenby Avenue, you’re still faced with an uneven road and dangerous potholes.

“Every time it rains we get huge holes, it’s bad for our cars. We’ve had to replace tires multiple times,” said Cassie Cole, a resident of Lindenwood Drive.

But soon, that should no longer be a problem. The city announced that they plan to give the road a complete makeover.

“They want good infrastructure and we are determined, and we are obligated and it’s our job to have perfect and great infrastructure,” said Billy Rader, Commissioner for Panama City Ward 3.

Officials hosted a community meeting with Lindenwood Drive residents Tuesday night. Their goal was to begin a dialogue with residents and determine what they would like to see be brought to the area.

The city presented two different options. Option A was to continue with the layout present pre-storm.

“Option B gave some other options with regards to sidewalks, bike paths, parallel parking, and traffic calming concepts,” said Mark McQueen, Panama City’s City Manager.

Most residents at the meeting said they’re against introducing bike paths and would rather focus on limiting thru-traffic.

“I don’t think that we need to encourage pedestrians from other neighborhoods to come in and walk the neighborhood,” said Chris Barry, a concerned resident.

Now that the city has the residents’ feedback, they can meet with their design engineers.

“They will go and design it and do all of the engineerings that’s necessary so we can move forward with the bid process and present it to the city commission for final approval,” said McQueen.

The project will also include new water and sewer lines. McQueen says construction should begin by February.