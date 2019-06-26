Panama City officials discuss possible name change for U.S. Highway 98

PANAMA CITY, Fla.– Highway 98 goes by many names, but city leaders are trying to change that.

From the Dupont bridge to the Hathaway bridge, officials are moving to call that strip of the highway “Veterans Boulevard”.



The first reading of this proposal happened in Tuesday morning’s Panama City commission meeting.



It’s still in the early stages and has a long way to go before being finalized. Overall the process is expected to take about 18 months.

During that time, community members, along with local and state officials will give their input into the matter in order to move forward.

City manager, Mark McQueen, said not only will give the road one clear name help with confusion, but it’s a great way to honor those who served.

“The city and Bay County were recognized as a top 5 military community recently. Wow, what an honor, and what a great opportunity for us to honor the men and women who served this country so well and made this country great,” said McQueen.

This was just the first reading and changing the name will be a long process.

Next, local officials will vote for approval on the name change and that should happen sometime in the next few months.

