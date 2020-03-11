Panama City officials allow employees paid mentoring opportunities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City is partnering with Bay District Schools to help students within the city.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners approved the creation of a mentoring policy with the city’s administrative personnel policies.

Through Elevate Bay, this will allow city staff who wish to volunteer in designated mentoring sessions up to one hour of paid time during their regularly scheduled work period. The program will apply to any Bay District School within the Panama City limits.

Panama City mayor, Greg Brudnicki, says with many students still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, they are happy to help students recover.

“Right now, there is a lot of mental health issues after the storm within the schools and we figure anything that we can do as a city for the students in our city schools is a good thing if we can help a kid,” Brudnicki said.

Employees who wish to partake in this program will be required to have a supervisor or manager approval and are required to have a Bay District Schools background check.

